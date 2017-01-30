FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Potash Ridge signs 5 year agreement with North American supplier for Valleyfield project
January 30, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Potash Ridge signs 5 year agreement with North American supplier for Valleyfield project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Potash Ridge Corp :

* Potash Ridge -signed 5 year agreement with North American supplier for 100 pct of co's sulphuric acid requirements for valleyfield project in Valleyfield, Quebec

* Potash Ridge Corp says five-year agreement is effective upon commencement of Valleyfield's operations

* Potash Ridge -construction is scheduled to start in early 2017, with commissioning anticipated nine to twelve months after construction start-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

