January 30, 2017 / 5:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Yomiuri Land's group operating profit for April-Dec likely slid 40% on year to around 1.4 bln yen - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) -

* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei

* Yomiuri Land's sales apparently rose around 10 percent to roughly 15.5 billion yen for the nine-month period - Nikkei

* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's to likely maintain earnings guidance for fiscal year through March, calling for sales to climb 9% to 20.4 billion yen - Nikkei

* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's to likely maintain earnings guidance for fiscal year through March, calling for operating profit to slip 34% to 1.3 billion yen- Nikkei Source text for Eikon:

