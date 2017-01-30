FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Fannie Mae releases December 2016 monthly summary
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fannie Mae releases December 2016 monthly summary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae releases December 2016 monthly summary

* Federal National Mortgage Association - conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased three basis points to 1.20 percent in December

* Federal National Mortgage Association - Multifamily serious delinquency rate decreased one basis point to 0.05 percent in December

* Federal National Mortgage Association - Book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 2.6 percent in december.

* Federal National Mortgage Association - gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 51.9 percent in December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

