FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CYBG Plc announces Q1 results, says FY17 guidance unchanged
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-CYBG Plc announces Q1 results, says FY17 guidance unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Cybg Plc

* CET1 increased to 12.8% at 31 december 2016

* Mortgage book increased to £22.1 billion at 31 december - annualised growth of 4.4%, ahead of the market

* FY17 guidance remains unchanged

* Net Interest margin in the three months to 31 december was 222 bps

* Core SME book reduced by 0.6% in the three months to 31 december 2016

* NIM to be broadly flat in FY17 versus. FY16

* In Q1 SME lending of £574 million in new loans and facilities

* On track to deliver planned 5% reduction in fy17 underlying costs year on year

* “Are on track to deliver our target of £690 million - £700 million in underlying costs for this year”

* “Cost delivery remains on track as we implement structural change as part of our transformation programme and associated headcount reductions” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.