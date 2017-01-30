BRIEF-Atlanta Poland H1 prelim. net profit shrinks to 1.7 mln zlotys YOY

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Atlanta Poland SA :

* H1 2016/2017 prelim. net profit 1.7 million zlotys ($417,629) versus 4.5 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 2016/2017 prelim. revenue 100.8 million zlotys, down 32.9 pct year on year

* Says the fall in H1 revenue due to lower raw materials prices, the suspension of deliveries to Jeronimo Martins Polska and lower nuts production due to the expansion of the production plant in Gdansk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0706 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)