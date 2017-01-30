FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eyegate Pharma announces positive top-line data from first-in-human pilot trial of ocular bandage gel
January 30, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Eyegate Pharma announces positive top-line data from first-in-human pilot trial of ocular bandage gel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Eyegate Pharma announces positive top-line data from first-in-human pilot trial of ocular bandage gel in corneal epithelial defects

* Says study demonstrated safety and tolerability of Eyegate OBG, with encouraging potential efficacy

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals says it plans to continue development with double-masked, trial evaluating eyegate obg monotherapy against bcl in Q2 2017

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals - data suggest product has potential to provide significant benefit in treatment of various types of corneal epithelial defects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

