BRIEF-Eyegate Pharma announces positive top-line data from first-in-human pilot trial of ocular bandage gel

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Eyegate Pharma announces positive top-line data from first-in-human pilot trial of ocular bandage gel in corneal epithelial defects
* Says study demonstrated safety and tolerability of Eyegate OBG, with encouraging potential efficacy
* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals says it plans to continue development with double-masked, trial evaluating eyegate obg monotherapy against bcl in Q2 2017
* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals - data suggest product has potential to provide significant benefit in treatment of various types of corneal epithelial defects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: