FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-EnPro Industries reports further progress in Asbestos resolution proceedings
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-EnPro Industries reports further progress in Asbestos resolution proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - EnPro Industries Inc

* EnPro Industries reports further progress in Asbestos resolution proceedings

* EnPro Industries Inc says anticipated corporate restructuring of EnPro's Coltec subsidiary has been completed

* EnPro Industries Inc says in connection with restructuring, EnPro Holdings entered into a keep well agreement with OldCo

* EnPro Industries Inc says Coltec successor files prepackaged chapter 11 petition

* Timing of subsidiaries' emergence from bankruptcy remains on target

* EnPro says under keep well agreement, EnPro Holdings will make equity contributions to OldCo sufficient, with other funds available to OldCo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.