BRIEF-EnPro Industries reports further progress in Asbestos resolution proceedings

Jan 30 (Reuters) - EnPro Industries Inc
* EnPro Industries reports further progress in Asbestos resolution proceedings
* EnPro Industries Inc says anticipated corporate restructuring of EnPro's Coltec subsidiary has been completed
* EnPro Industries Inc says in connection with restructuring, EnPro Holdings entered into a keep well agreement with OldCo
* EnPro Industries Inc says Coltec successor files prepackaged chapter 11 petition
* Timing of subsidiaries' emergence from bankruptcy remains on target
* EnPro says under keep well agreement, EnPro Holdings will make equity contributions to OldCo sufficient, with other funds available to OldCo