7 months ago
BRIEF-Intermap Technologies names Jennifer Bakken as acting CFO
January 30, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Intermap Technologies names Jennifer Bakken as acting CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Intermap Technologies Corp

* Intermap Technologies Corp says has entered into an agreement to provide multi-frequency, high resolution radar mapping

* Intermap Technologies Corp says has also entered into a contract to upgrade its multi-frequency radar system

* Intermap Technologies Corp says a payment of $2.67 million is expected during Q1 of 2017

* Announced promotion of Jennifer Bakken to senior vice president of finance and acting CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

