BRIEF-Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says issues response to Wintergreen Advisers

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says issues response to Wintergreen Advisers

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says Wintergreen Advisers LLC is not a shareholder of record of Consolidated-Tomoka

* Consolidated-Tomoka says bylaws of co state record ownership is required to nominate director candidates to stand for election at co's annual meeting

* Consolidated-Tomoka says after comprehensive process, independent committee received only two proposals for sale of co, neither of which were acceptable

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says remains open to constructive engagement with Wintergreen Advisers