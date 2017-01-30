FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says issues response to Wintergreen Advisers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says issues response to Wintergreen Advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says issues response to Wintergreen Advisers

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says Wintergreen Advisers LLC is not a shareholder of record of Consolidated-Tomoka

* Consolidated-Tomoka says bylaws of co state record ownership is required to nominate director candidates to stand for election at co's annual meeting

* Consolidated-Tomoka says after comprehensive process, independent committee received only two proposals for sale of co, neither of which were acceptable

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says remains open to constructive engagement with Wintergreen Advisers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.