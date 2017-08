Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fachowcy.Pl Ventures SA :

* Allots 3,604 series A 2-year bonds at the issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($246.27) each

* Informed about the issue earlier on in Jan. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0606 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)