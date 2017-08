Jan 30 (Reuters) - Trig Social Media AB (Publ) :

* Signs heads of terms to acquire Fantrac

* Full acquisition agreement is pending Fantrac shareholder approval and is expected to be completed before end of February 2017

* Will pay for acquisition by issuing approximately 150,000,000 new shares with a performance based additional payment

