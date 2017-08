Jan 30 (Reuters) - Genticel Sa :

* On Dec. 31, 2016, net cash & cash equivalents and liquid investments position was 12.9 million euros ($13.78 million) versus 12.4 million euros on Sept. 30, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2k9mcHv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)