Jan 30 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 7, 2017, TO EXTEND TERM OF ITS EXISTING $2.0 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC- EXTENSION AGREEMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM FEBRUARY 7, 2017 TO FEBRUARY 6, 2018- SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2kjY9s5 Further company coverage: