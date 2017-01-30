FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dril-Quip says each executive officer of co voluntarily agreed to a 10 pct reduction in his base salary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dril-Quip Inc :

* Dril-Quip - on Jan each executive officer of co voluntarily agreed to a ten percent reduction in his base salary effective January 30, 2017-sec filing

* Dril-Quip Inc - as a result of reduction, president and chief executive officer Blake T. Deberry's base salary reduced to $612,000 from $680,000

* Dril-Quip Inc- base salary for Jerry M. Brooks chief financial officer $395,000 versus reduced base salary of $355,500 Source text - bit.ly/2kNdyh6 Further company coverage:

