BRIEF-Dril-Quip says each executive officer of co voluntarily agreed to a 10 pct reduction in his base salary

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dril-Quip Inc :

* Dril-Quip - on Jan each executive officer of co voluntarily agreed to a ten percent reduction in his base salary effective January 30, 2017-sec filing

* Dril-Quip Inc - as a result of reduction, president and chief executive officer Blake T. Deberry's base salary reduced to $612,000 from $680,000

* Dril-Quip Inc- base salary for Jerry M. Brooks chief financial officer $395,000 versus reduced base salary of $355,500