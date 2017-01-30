FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation announces restatement of prior period financial statements
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation announces restatement of prior period financial statements

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces restatement of prior period financial statements

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - Intends to amend its previously filed annual report on form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2015

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems -In Nov 2016, made aware of various potential accounting discrepancies at Morgan Southern and Bruenger operating units

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc - Investigation into these discrepancies is still ongoing

* Roadrunner Transportation - Intends to amend previously filed quarterly reports on form 10-Q for quarters ended March 31, 2016, June 30, 2016, Sept. 30, 2016

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems - Is reassessing its internal controls over financial reporting and its compliance programs

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc says based on investigation to date, Roadrunner has identified various accounting errors

* Roadrunner Transportation - currently estimates will require prior period adjustments to results of operations of between $20 million and $25 million

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems - Management's report on internal controls on financial reporting as of Dec 31, 2015 should no longer be relied upon

* Roadrunner Transportation Systems - Accounting errors relate to unrecorded expenses from unreconciled balance sheet accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

