Jan 31 (Reuters) - Graincorp Ltd :

* Sale of Allied Mills

* This consideration represents Graincorp's 60% share of equity value of allied mills and equates to an enterprise value of allied mills of $455 million

* "In addition to consideration, there is also benefit of $35 million of franking credits being distributed to graincorp"

* Deal for $190 million