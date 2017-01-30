FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
January 30, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc

* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan

* Exelixis Inc - Exelixis receives $50 million upfront payment

* Exelixis inc says maintains its exclusive rights to develop and commercialize cabozantinib in united states

* Exelixis Inc - Exelixis is eligible for future regulatory and commercial milestones

* Exelixis Inc - Exelixis is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and first-sales milestones of $95 million for first three planned indications

* Exelixis Inc- in addition, Exelixis will be eligible to receive royalties on sales by Takeda

* Exelixis Inc - Exelixis and Takeda will partner on cabozantinib's clinical development in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

