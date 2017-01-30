FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sirtex Medical seeks trading halt; receives letter representating proceeding against co
January 30, 2017

BRIEF-Sirtex Medical seeks trading halt; receives letter representating proceeding against co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sirtex Medical Ltd

* Received a letter from a law firm foreshadowing commencement of a representative proceeding against company

* Is considering foreshadowed claim, and taking legal advice, but considers that claim is material to company

* Trading halt is requested to be effected immediately to ensure that market trades only on a fully informed basis

* Letter based on alleged breaches of its continuous disclosure obligations, alleged misleading and deceptive conduct

* Allegations arising out of a statement made by co on 24 August 2016 that company would achieve “double digit dose sales growth” in FY17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

