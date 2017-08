Jan 31 (Reuters) - Argosy Property Ltd

* Entered into an agreement to dispose of 14,600 square metres of vacant land at 258 oteha valley road in albany for $11.65 million

* Has committed to spending approximately nz$3.1 million of capital expenditure to extend existing mitre 10 mega store

