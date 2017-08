Jan 31 (Reuters) - Groupe Parot SA :

* Q4 pro forma revenue EUR 104 million ($112.09 million), up 14.8% versus year ago

* Expects in 2017 new year of growth with 600 million euros target for revenue and more than 40,000 vehicles sold yearly in 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2kQR5zX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9278 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)