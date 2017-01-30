FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners files for relief under chapter 11
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 11:13 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners files for relief under chapter 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Azure Midstream Partners Lp -

* Azure Midstream Partners, Lp voluntary filing for relief under Chapter 11

* Co expects to maintain sufficient liquidity to maintain its business operations until such time as a sale is consummated

* Anticipates filing motion to approve procedures for a sale of all or substantially all of its assets, as well as a Chapter 11 plan

* Has been able to reach consensual agreement with lenders under that certain credit agreement dated as of Feb 27, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

