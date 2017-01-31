FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Tower Property Fund says H1 revenue up 22 pct
#Financials
January 31, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tower Property Fund says H1 revenue up 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tower Property Fund Limited :

* Core earnings increase of 8 pct

* Distributable earnings increased to r130 million

* Interim distribution decreased by 15 pct to 38.4 cents per share

* Operating profit up 47 pct to r195 million

* R240 million of additional profits expected to be realised within 30 month

* Revenue increased by 22 pct to r223 million and operating profit by 47 pct to r195 million when compared to 30 november 2015 results

* Distribution of 38.4 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

