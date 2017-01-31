BRIEF-Com Hem Q4 core profit meets expectations

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Com Hem Holding Ab :

* Q4 underlying EBITDA: SEK 696m (595), up 16.9 pct. SEK 618m organic, up 3.8 pct

* Q4 revenue: SEK 1,780m (1,271), up 40.0 pct. SEK 1,333m organic, up 4.9 pct.

* Says proposes a renewed mandate to repurchase up to 10 pct of outstanding shares

* Says because of slow growth in B2B business stemming from low-margin legacy offnet fixed-line telephony, we will initiate reorganization of B2B business.

* Says we expect to incur SEK 30 mln in integration costs during 2017 in relation to Phonera

* Says process will run through first half of 2017 and result in increased underlying EBITDA and cash flow due to lower operational costs and investments going forward.

* Says we reiterate mid-single digit annual growth in revenue and underlying EBITDA for Com Hem segment.

* Com hem holding ab says including Boxer, group expects revenue growth of 25-30 pct in 2017.

* Reuters poll: Com Hem q4 adjusted EBITDA was seen at SEK 694 million

* Com hem holding ab says we lower 2017 capex guidance for com hem segment by sek 100 mln to sek 900-1,000 mln leading to sek 1-1.1 bln for group

* Com hem holding ab says for 2017, we will also incur some sek 50m in capex for integration of boxer

* The Board is proposing to the AGM an increase of the cash dividend from SEK 1.50 per share to SEK 4.00 per share to be paid out semi-annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)