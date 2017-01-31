BRIEF-UK's FCA fines Deutsche Bank 163 mln stg for anti-money laundering controls failings

Jan 31 (Reuters) - UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* FCA fines Deutsche Bank 163 million stg for serious anti-money laundering controls failings

* Fined Deutsche Bank for failing to maintain an adequate anti-money laundering AML control framework between 1 Jan 2012 and 31 Dec 2015

* FCA found significant deficiencies throughout Deutsche Bank's AML control framework

* Largest financial penalty for AML controls failings ever imposed by FCA, or its predecessor financial services authority

* Co used by unidentified customers to transfer about $10 billion from Russia to offshore bank accounts in manner suggestive of financial crime

* A further $3.8 billion in suspicious "one-sided trades" also occurred