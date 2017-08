Jan 31 (Reuters) - SciBase Holding AB (publ) :

* Starts cooperation with DermoScan, German medical device company

* Parties to co-promote integrated workflow solution for Digital dermoscopy and Nevisense

* Agreement means that EIS measurements from Nevisense will be integrated as a standard option in DermoGenius Ultra