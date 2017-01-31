FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 31, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Carpetright returns to quarterly sales growth in the UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Carpetright Plc

* Remain confident in our plan and are comfortable with current range of market expectations

* On trading for 13 weeks ended 28 january 2017

* Return to quarterly sales growth in uk.

* Uk like-for-like sales for four weeks to 28 january 2016, up 6.8%

* Like-For-Like sales for thirteen week period up 1.9%

* O in local currency terms, like-for-like sales in rest of europe (netherlands, belgium and republic of ireland) increased by 5.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

