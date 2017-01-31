FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Atoss Software FY EBIT up at EUR 13.6 mln
#Software
January 31, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Atoss Software FY EBIT up at EUR 13.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Atoss Software AG :

* FY EBIT climb by 20 percent to 13.6 million euros ($14.54 million)with a margin on sales up from 25 percent last year to 27 percent

* FY consolidated sales were up by a substantial 10 percent at eur 49.5 million

* Intends to propose that in resolving on appropriation of net income, supervisory board recommends a dividend of eur 1.16 per share

* And expects highly positive trend to be sustained in current financial year with an EBIT margin of approx. 25 percent

* FY EBT climbed 21 percent to eur 13.7 million while net income was 22 percent higher at eur 9.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

