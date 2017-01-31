FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Charles Stanley says client funds at 22.7 bln stg at end-Dec.
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Charles Stanley says client funds at 22.7 bln stg at end-Dec.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Charles Stanley Group Plc

* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations

* Total funds under management and administration ("FUMA") at 31 December 2016 were 22.7 billion stg representing an increase of 0.9 pct compared to 22.5 billion stg at 30 September 2016

* Revenues in core business for quarter to 31 December 2016 increased, on a like-for-like basis, by 10.8 pct to 35.2 million stg

* We are seeing revenues improving across business; driven by favourable market conditions, continuing shift to fee based tariffs and higher trading activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.