BRIEF-Charles Stanley says client funds at 22.7 bln stg at end-Dec.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Charles Stanley Group Plc

* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations

* Total funds under management and administration ("FUMA") at 31 December 2016 were 22.7 billion stg representing an increase of 0.9 pct compared to 22.5 billion stg at 30 September 2016

* Revenues in core business for quarter to 31 December 2016 increased, on a like-for-like basis, by 10.8 pct to 35.2 million stg

* We are seeing revenues improving across business; driven by favourable market conditions, continuing shift to fee based tariffs and higher trading activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: