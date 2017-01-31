BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group assets up 3 pct in December quarter

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc

* Says total assets under management up 3 percent to 22.6 billion euros in the three months to end December.

* Says raised 600 million euros of new third party money in the quarter.

* Says third party fee earning assets under management up 5 percebt to 17.3 billion euros.

* Says fundraising performance in line with expectations.

* Says investment portfolio fell 4 percent in the quarter.

* Says investment portfolio performance remains robust and funds performing in line with expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)