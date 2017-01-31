FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hawesko Holding sales in 2016 rose slightly to EUR 480.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hawesko Holding Ag :

* Consolidated sales in 2016 rose slightly from 476.8 million euros in previous year to 480.9 million euros, up 0.9 percent

* 2016 (EBIT) of Hawesko Group on an adjusted basis will be in range of 29 million euros (previous year, adjusted: 26.9 million euros)

* An adjusted EBIT margin of 6 percent is expected in 2016 - highest figure since 2011

* We expect EBIT in 2017 to improve compared to the adjusted EBIT in 2016 - CEO Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

