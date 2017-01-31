FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :

* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)

* FY core earnings increased to 617 million crowns, an increase of 5 percent

* Expectations for core earnings of 515 million - 615 million crowns in 2017, plus result for portfolio

* FY proposed dividend raised from 30 crowns to 36 crows per share

* New buy-back programme for up to 170 million crowns is also proposed, increasing total pay-out ratio to 62 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9560 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.