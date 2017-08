Jan 31 (Reuters) - 99 Wuxian Ltd

* AUD $1 billion (rmb 5.2 billion) gross transaction value on platform in Q4, up 12% over same quarter last yearto 31 december 2015

* Total platform revenue in Q4 aud 18.7 million versus aud 18.9 million in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: