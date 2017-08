Jan 31 (Reuters) - Huegli Holding AG :

* FY sales up by +1.8% to 385.2 million Swiss francs ($387.49 million)

* Earnings forecast 2016: EBIT margin of a good 7%

* Outlook 2017: moderate sales growth, increase of EBIT margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9941 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)