7 months ago
BRIEF-Comdirect Bank FY 2016 pre-tax profit at 120.7 mln euros
#Financials
January 31, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Comdirect Bank FY 2016 pre-tax profit at 120.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Comdirect Bank AG :

* Comdirect group closed 2016 financial year with a pre-tax profit of 120.7 million euros ($129.14 million), which was a significant increase on high level achieved in previous year (90.6 mln euros)

* Outlook for 2017: digital asset management and acquisition of Onvista AG

* Total number of customers climbed to 3.117 million in 2016, an increase of 127 thousand

* FY total income of comdirect group amounted to 381.6 mln euros. It exceeded previous year's record value (370.6 mln euros)

* At 215.4 million euros, FY net commission income was 6% below previous year's exceptionally high level (228.4 mln euros Source text - bit.ly/2kOJ3aD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

