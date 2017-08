Jan 31 (Reuters) - KPS AG

* Final group figures confirm provisional figures published on 16 January 2017

* Dividend proposal of 33 eurocents per share (previous year 30 cents).

* Executive board anticipates an increase in group sales to a projected figure of 160 million euros ($171.18 million)and an EBIT of 25 million euros in current business year 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)