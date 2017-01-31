FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Britvic says Q1 revenue up 4.3 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 31, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Britvic says Q1 revenue up 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britvic Plc :

* Trading statement

* "Strong start to year, confident of meeting market expectations"

* Q1 revenue of £351.0m, an increase of 4.3 pct on prior year

* Strong start to year was underpinned by volume growth of 3.9 pct.

* " new financial year has started well with group revenue 4.3 pct ahead of last year, continuing good progress we made as a business in prior year"

* "encouragingly all our key markets have delivered revenue growth."

* "will deliver full year results in line with market expectations."

* France revenue increased 6.3 pct with branded portfolio in strong growth, led by fruit shoot and pressade, whilst lower margin private label revenue continued to decline.

* Ireland revenue increased 6.4 pct, with both counterpoint and our branded business performing well.

* International division reported a 19.8 pct increase in revenue, compared to a 13.8 pct decline in q1 last year and was largely as a result of a 14.1 pct increase in volume

* Brazil generated a 7.9 pct increase in revenue, with arp increasing 17.1 pct as we continued to mitigate inflationary input costs. Volume declined reflecting volatile macro environment.

* Acquisition of bela ischia remains on-track to complete by end of march and as well as delivering significant cost synergies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.