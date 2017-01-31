FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordnet Q4 net profit in line with forecast
January 31, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Nordnet Q4 net profit in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nordnet AB

* Q4 operating income decreased by 3 percent to SEK 314.0 million vs year-ago 322.4 million

* Q4 operating profit decreased by 5 percent to SEK 107.7 million vs year-ago 113.2 million

* Profit after tax for the period was unchanged and amounted to SEK 87.4 million vs year-ago 87.5 million

* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.00 per share vs year-ago SEK 1.30

* Reuters poll: Q4 net profit was seen at SEK 87 million, dividend at SEK 1.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

