BRIEF-SSE sees 2016/17 capex of about 1.75 bn stg

Jan 31 (Reuters) - SSE Plc

* Trading statement

* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.

* For 2016/17 SSE remains on target to achieve a return to growth and deliver adjusted earnings per share* of at least 120 pence

* For 2016/17 SSE still expects to report an annual increase in full-year dividend that at least keeps pace with RPI inflation

* Progress with its capital investment programme for 2016/17, which is now expected to be around 1.75 bn stg

* Period since our interim results has featured volatile wholesale energy market conditions and, during november and december in particular - CEO

* Despite these issues, and several persistent uncertainties in aspects of operating environment, SSE is well placed -ceo