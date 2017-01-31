FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Shell to sell package of UK North Sea assets to Chrysaor for up to $3.8 bln
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Shell to sell package of UK North Sea assets to Chrysaor for up to $3.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Shell

* Shell to sell package of UK North Sea assets to Chrysaor for up to $3.8bn

* Including an initial consideration of $3 bn and a payment of up to $600m between 2018-2021 subject to commodity price

* With potential further payments of up to $180m for future discoveries

* Shell expects to record an accounting gain on sale against values of both Shell and former BG assets included in package

* Decommissioning costs associated with package are currently expected to be $3.9bn, of which shell will retain a fixed liability of $1bn and chrysaor will assume remaining liability

* Deal is subject to partner and regulatory approvals, with completion expected in second half of 2017. Transaction's effective date is 1 July 2016

* On completion, around 400 staff are expected to transfer to Chrysaor Further company coverage:

