7 months ago
BRIEF-Statoil awards $156 mln work to Aibel, Aker Solutions, Kvaerner
#Financials
January 31, 2017 / 7:51 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Statoil awards $156 mln work to Aibel, Aker Solutions, Kvaerner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* Aibel and Aker Solutions have, on behalf of the licence partners, been awarded contracts for hook-up and commissioning assistance for the Johan Sverdrup field centre, phase 1, off Norway

* Says contracts have a total value of slightly less than NOK 1.3 billion ($156.34 million), excluding options

* Says Aibel has been awarded contract for hook-up and commissioning of drilling platform on Johan Sverdrup field centre in 2018

* Aker Solutions separately said its NOK 900 million part of the contract would be split about 50/50 with Kvaerner Source text: bit.ly/2jpllFx Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3153 Norwegian crowns)

