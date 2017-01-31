FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synektik sees up to fourfold increase in FY 2020/2021 EBITDA margin
#Healthcare
January 31, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Synektik sees up to fourfold increase in FY 2020/2021 EBITDA margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Synektik SA :

* Under its 2017-2021 strategy plans to achieve annual revenue growth of 30 pct to 40 pct

* Plans to increase share of export in the group’s revenue of 2 pct in 2016 and to 40-50 pct at the end of FY 2020/2021

* Plans that in 2021 sales in area of oncology, cardiology and neurology to represent about 90 pct in the company’s revenue structure

* Sees three to fourfold increase in the EBITDA margin at end of FY 2020/2021 relative to average EBITDA margin in 2014-2016 at 8 pct

* Also under the strategy to focus on fields of oncology, cardiology and neurology and maintain a strong position in the market of solutions for radiology

* Plans to expand into the field of activity in the area of diagnostics for the therapy area

* Says it wants to commercialize an innovative cardiomarker

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

