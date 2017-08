Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House

* FY consol net profit 165.2 million dinars versus 145.8 million dinars year ago

* FY consol operating revenue 659.6 million dinars versus 702.9 million dinars year ago

* Board recommends cash dividend of 17 percent, 10 percent bonus shares for year 2016

* Approves capital increase to 576. 6 million dinars from 524.2 million dinars via 10 percent proposed bonus shares issue