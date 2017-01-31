FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care reaches agreement on outstanding payments
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 31, 2017 / 9:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care reaches agreement on outstanding payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA :

* Reaches agreement on outstanding payments

* Agreement resolves litigation that began in March 2014

* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans

* The agreement is expected to increase FMCs recognition of revenue in 2017 by approximately 100 million euros ($107.03 million)

* Estimated net income gain attributable to shareholders of FMC is expected to be around 45 million to 50 million euros, after giving consideration to non-controlling interest and income taxes Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.