BRIEF-Fresenius Medical Care reaches agreement on outstanding payments

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA :

* Reaches agreement on outstanding payments

* Agreement resolves litigation that began in March 2014

* Reached amicable agreement with U.S. Departments of veterans affairs and justice resolving reimbursement for services provided to veterans

* The agreement is expected to increase FMCs recognition of revenue in 2017 by approximately 100 million euros ($107.03 million)

* Estimated net income gain attributable to shareholders of FMC is expected to be around 45 million to 50 million euros, after giving consideration to non-controlling interest and income taxes