BRIEF-CRCAM Alpes Provence FY net profit down at 68.2 mln euros

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel Alpes Provence :

* FY net profit 68.2 million euros ($73.1 million) versus 97.5 million euros year ago

* FY gross operating income 123.9 million euros versus 175.9 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net banking income 383.6 million euros versus 430.2 million euros year ago

* Basel III solvency ratio at Sept 30 stands at 15.9 percent

* Cost of risk at Dec 31 down 9.7 percent at -25.2 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2kPfQMO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9336 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)