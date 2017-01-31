BRIEF-LXI REIT to raise up to 200 mln stg via IPO

Jan 31 (Reuters) - LXI REIT:

* Intention to raise 200 mln stg

* Today announces its intention to launch an initial public offering ("IPO") of ordinary shares in LXI REIT Plc

* Will be managed by LJ Capital Limited and advised by LXI REIT advisors

* Peel Hunt Llp is acting as sole sponsor, broker, placing agent and intermediaries offer adviser to company

* Placing programme will allow company to issue up to 200 million further ordinary shares in 12 months from date of publication of prospectus