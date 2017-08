Jan 31 (Reuters) - Emperia Holding SA :

* The Director of the Tax Control Office in Lublin says the company's income tax liability due for 2011 is 142.5 million zlotys ($35.2 million) plus interest of 52.4 mln zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0469 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)