7 months ago
BRIEF-Madkom signs 988,354 zlotys IT deal
January 31, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Madkom signs 988,354 zlotys IT deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Madkom SA :

* Signs a deal for the delivery and implementation of SIDAS Nieruchomosci system, SIDAS EZD and launch of public e-services on ePUAP platform

* As part of the order, the company to deliver and implement systems handling local taxes and fees, including service of Internet clients, for municipalities in Lodz, Holy Cross and Lesser Poland provinces

* The deal is worth 988,354 zlotys ($244,394) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0441 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

