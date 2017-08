Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd :

* Consol Dec quarter net profit 6.47 billion rupees

* Consol Dec quarter income from operations 2.77 billion rupees

* Consol Dec quarter share of profit on investment in associates 5.22 billion rupees versus 4.75 billion rupees year ago

* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 5.21 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2kmmei1) Further company coverage: