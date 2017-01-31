BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics announces key findings from SER-109 Phase 2 study analyses

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Seres Therapeutics Inc

* Seres Therapeutics announces key findings from SER-109 Phase 2 study analyses

* Seres Therapeutics Inc - FDA discussions are ongoing regarding a new, redesigned clinical study for SER-109

* Seres - misdiagnosis of C. Difficile recurrent infection in some patients, suboptimal dosing contributed to reported SER-109 Phase 2 study outcome

* Seres - saw statistically significant increase in richness of commensal spore-forming bacterial species in patients treated with SER-109, versus placebo

* Seres Therapeutics Inc says no issues regarding product quality or formulation were identified which would have impacted Phase 2 study results

* Seres Therapeutics Inc - also assessed whether SER-109 dose impacted degree of microbiome changes observed

* Seres Therapeutics - also conducted thorough and detailed investigation of potential impacts of manufacturing and formulation changes implemented in Phase 2 study

* Seres - dose used in SER-109 Phase 2 study may have been suboptimal in certain patients, and may have resulted in a "less robust drug effect"