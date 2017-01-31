BRIEF-NASSCOM says Lofgren bill contains provisions that may prove challenging for Indian IT sector

Jan 31 (Reuters) - National Association of Software and Services Companies:

* NASSCOM - suggestion is that administration and the legislative wing should carefully calibrate the conditions keeping in mind the skill shortage in the US.

* NASSCOM - raising wage levels for dependent companies alone will defeat basic objective;non-dependent companies can continue to bring in skilled workers at lower wage levels

* NASSCOM - bill does not treat all IT service companies with H-1B visa holders equally, and the provisions are biased against H-1B dependent companies

* NASSCOM - Lofgren bill contains provisions that may prove challenging for Indian IT sector, will also leave loopholes that will nullify objective of saving american jobs

* NASSCOM - bill does nothing to consider regional variations in salary structure, which could help some states and hurt others.

* NASSCOM - bill does nothing to address the underlying shortage of stem-skilled workers

* NASSCOM - NASSCOM will continue to engage with the US administration and legislators both directly and through government of India Source text - (It is important to point out that this bill has just been introduced and will need to go through several legislative discussions at the US Congress and Senate before this can become a law. The Lofgren Bill contains provisions that may prove challenging for the Indian IT sector and will also leave loopholes that will nullify the objective of saving American jobs. NASSCOM said it will continue to engage with the US administration and legislators both directly and through Government of India. The focus would be on highlighting the value contribution of India's IT sector as a "net creator" of jobs in the US where it has helped American businesses by providing high-skilled IT solutions in order to innovate, open new markets, and expand operations - creating thousands of jobs for Americans.)